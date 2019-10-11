90-year-old man defrauded of bank card details in Derbyshire

Police in Derbyshire are reminding people to be careful after a 90-year-old man was defrauded of his bank card details.

The elderly man answered the phone at around 9am this morning (Friday) to a man who claimed to work for a company who could block nuisance and scam calls. The caller asked for card details and said there would be a one-off payment of £150 and any nuisance calls would stop within 30 days.

A 90-year-old man was targeted by scammers this morning

The victim reported that the caller already knew his name and address and would send on paperwork confirming the payment by post.

After telling his wife about the call, she reported it to police and was advised to contact her bank to cancel the card. Thankfully, no payments had been taken from the card.

PC Louise Rodger, who is a Vulnerable Fraud Investigation Officer, said: “If you have elderly or vulnerable family members, neighbours or friends, please do speak with them about scam callers.

“This incident illustrates that scammers can be very sophisticated and may already hold personal details for those they target.

“The advice I’d like to share is: do not provide any bank details or other personal information over the phone to an unsolicited caller, no matter where they claim to be calling from.

“If you are concerned about unsolicited calls, you can sign up for the Telephone Preference Service online or by calling 0845 0700 707 which is designed to reduce the number of scam calls that you receive. However, this method isn’t 100% fool proof so the advice above still applies."

Anyone who is concerned that they, friends or family members has been a victim of this type of fraud is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 407 of October 11 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.