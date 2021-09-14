77-year-old Derbyshire driver had no licence or insurance
Derbyshire police have warned that age is no barrier to illegal driving– after seizing the vehicle of a 77-year-old motorist who had been involved in a crash.
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 7:24 am
Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit say they discovered that the elderly driver of a Nissan Micra had no licence or insurance following the incident in Pinxton on Monday.
They said that the vehicle had been seized and the matters reported to court.
On the same day, officers also seized the Ford vehicle of a disqualified driver in Hasland, Chesterfield.