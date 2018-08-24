£2,000 reward offered for information after hedgehogs set on fire and killed in Derbyshire

An animal charity is offering a £2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for setting two hedgehogs on fire and killing them in Derbyshire.

The incident occurred earlier this week and charity PETA is now offering a reward of up to £2,000 in a bid to try and find out who was responsible.

Appeal after hedgehogs ‘set on fire and killed’ in Derbyshire

PETA Director Elisa Allen said: "It's imperative that any community faced with cruel and callous acts such as these take measures to find the culprit and bring him or her to justice.

"Animal abusers are a danger to everyone - they take their issues out on whomever is available to them, human or non-human - and must be caught before they act again."

The incident occurred at Manor Park in Glossop on August 21.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 18*399309 and the name of the officer on the case, PC Patrick Haley.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.