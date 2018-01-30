17-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Derbyshire

Police are appealing for information after a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Derbyshire.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Thursday, January 4 when the victim was waiting to get on the number 21 bus to Heanor on Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston.

PC Cat Nightingale, who is investigating the incident said: “The 17 year-old victim was waiting at the bus stop with her friends when she became aware of someone talking to her and then touching her inappropriately.

“She was clearly upset about the incident and we are very keen to find the man responsible.

“We would like to speak to both people highlighted in the pictures in connection with the incident and ask that if anyone, particularly in the Ilkeston, Heanor and Ripley areas, recognises them to make contact with us”.

If you have any information about this incident please contact Cat on 101, quoting reference number 1800008528 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.