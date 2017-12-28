17 PUPPIES STOLEN: Police re-appeal for information

Officers investigating the theft of 17 one-week old puppies are re-appealing for information.

The puppies were stolen from a house in Station Road, Selston between November 11 and 12.

They will now be of an age where they are ready to be sold, so police are urging people to report any sightings or posts advertising the sale of the dogs.

Three dogs were also stolen along with the puppies. One of the dogs is white all over with liver coloured ears and another has three large liver coloured spots down her back with a shaved back leg which was recently stitched at the time of the theft.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 196 of 12 November 2017.