16-year-old-driver stopped by police after driving on three wheels in Ripley

A 16-year-old boy failed to stop for police, hit another vehicle and drove with three wheels before running off in Ripley.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Roads Police, which stopped the driver, said: "We attempted to stop this C2 as showing no keeper and no insurance.

"The driver fails to stop, clips another vehicle causing the back wheel to come off but carries on driving on three wheels. The driver is caught after running off - he is 16 years old."

