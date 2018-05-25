14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted by three men in South Normanton

Police are investigating an alleged assault on a 14-year-old girl in South Normanton.

Officers received reports that the girl had been assaulted by three men on a night when she had been out with friends.

The alleged incident took place in fields near Sporton Lane and Carr Lane between 9pm and 11pm on Friday May 18.

The three alleged offenders were described as being of medium build and were wearing tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who saw anything, or has any information, should call police on 101, quoting reference 18000227796.