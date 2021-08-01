12 new PCSO's pass out at police HQ after their training in Chesterfield

The group and their trainer met Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter and Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster at the force’s Ripley headquarters on their very last day of training.

Commissioner Foster said: “I promised to boost the police presence in our communities and PCSOs play a vital role in neighbourhood policing, increasing police visibility and accessibility.

"I know, because people have told me, how much they value their local PCSOs and I am sure that everyone graduating today will make a positive contribution to the safety of communities in both Derby city and the county. I was very pleased to be able to meet this latest group of graduates and wish them well as they start out on their career with Derbyshire Constabulary.”

Their training took place in Chesterfield

Core trainer Steve Jones led the training and gives thanks to the divisional commander and Chesterfield staff for accommodating this course. Steve said: "This has been an incredible group of people, many in their early 20s who have made the decision to be part of Derbyshire police's strategy in making our communities safer.

"They have received immense amounts of information, learning law, procedures and the nuances of policing, which they have done eagerly. As a trainer we always work hard to have all the answers, but this group have had the capability of asking the questions you have never thought of!

"Due to Covid, they have had to show flexibility, with training regularly changing due to students having to self-isolate, or training capacity. I don't know a course I have run where we have trained in so many different locations across the police estate, with my fear at one stage being we will be in a car park with chalk boards.