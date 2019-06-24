Promenading outside the Red Lion, from left, Vivien and Paul Scott and Jane and Mick Rouse.

Crich Tramway Village travels back in time for vintage weekend

Crich Tramway Village rolled back the years again over the weekend with a celebration of all things vintage.

The museum was jumping and jiving to the sounds of the 1950s and ‘60s, while classic cars roared alongside the trams, and costumed visitors twirled in hula hoops.
Marketing manager Amanda Blair said: “It was a really good weekend, with visitor numbers up on last year and a really jolly atmosphere.”
This coming Sunday, June 30, the village will be packed with horsepower courtesy of an exhibition by the Toyota Sera Club and a horse-drawn tram on the roads. For full details see tramway.co.uk.

Swinging '60s entertainer Jonny Victory.
Eric Gregory
A collection of old cars were on display.
Eric Gregory
Tracy Spencer took along his 1962 650 BSA.
Eric Gregory
Tina and Terry Lines turned out in their best gear.
Eric Gregory
