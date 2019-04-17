Crich pensioner's beloved Terrier killed by another dog in street

Police are investigating after a dog died when it was attacked by another dog in Crich.

Lena Bramley, 91, was walking her pet Tiny near their home on Bulling Lane at around 8.45am on April 8 when the shocking incident happened.

According to police, witnesses reported that a number of dogs were loose on the road at the time.

Officers said one of these attacked Yorkshire terrier Tiny, who sadly died.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Derbyshire police on the 101, quoting reference number 19000178025.