Crich hiker gears up for Blind Veterans UK Yorkshire 100K challenge

A man from Crich is gearing up for a 100-kilometre walk through Yorkshire to raise money for a charity supporting former military personnel.

Mark Henson, 57, will take part in the Blind Veterans UK 100K Yorkshire challenge this summer with his walking group, the Sole Survivors.

He said: “To be able to challenge ourselves physically, which we love to do, while at the same time support a charity like Blind Veterans UK, is a tremendous honour. We’re hugely looking forward to it.”

The event will see teams race on a circular route from Darley Memorial Hall in Nidderdale, past Brimham Rocks and Ripley Castle and stunning countryside, over the weekend of June 23-24.

Mark is encouraging others to take part in what he sees as the chance of a lifetime.

He said: “The challenge should not be underestimated, but neither should the profound sense of accomplishment you’ll experience upon completion.

“I would therefore urge as many people as possible to get themselves signed up and demonstrate their pride for our service men and women.”

Despite the daunting distance, Mark and teammates Vanessa, Colin and Louise are enjoying their training.

He said: “Living on the edge of the Peak District means we have access to truly excellent training routes, so it’s definitely no hardship and I’m certainly left with no excuses.”

The race costs £40 for solo and team entrants, and £90 for relay teams, plus minimum sponsorship of between £300, £1250 or £500. The entrance fee includes meals throughout the race.

To sponsor Mark and support the charity, visit https://goo.gl/uC2rRd. To learn more about the event and sign up, go to blindveterans.org.uk/100k.