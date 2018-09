Emergency services rushed to a crash on a main road in Derbyshire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the northbound carriageway of the A38 near Somercotes shortly before 6.25am.

Upon arrival, crews found a collision involving one motorbike.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The casualty was in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service when crews arrived so they made the area safe."