Crash motorist was caught drink-driving after short trip to cash machine

A drink-driver who had nipped to a cash machine to pay for a takeaway was caught after she collided with another vehicle.

Kayleigh Yates, 26, of St Augustine’s Mount, at Birdholme, Chesterfield, had drunk two cans of gin-and-tonic during the afternoon before she decided to drive the Ford Fiesta to a nearby cash machine, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Police.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, told the hearing on Tuesday, August 22: “Police were called to St Augustine’s Drive, on June 30, to a road traffic collision between two cars.

“Officers arrived and spoke to Miss Yates who was one of the drivers and due to the collision she was taken to hospital to be checked and she was released and brought to the police station.”

Yates registered 93 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood after she gave a specimen when the legal drink-drive limit is 80 milligrammes of alcohol.

The defendant told police she had consumed two cans of gin-and-tonic in the afternoon and she had later driven to a cash machine and collided with a car in front of her and her airbag had deployed.

Yates pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on June 30.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Yates had been to Manchester by train with a friend for the day and she had not had any benefits and she had a drink and another before she returned home.

Ms Jackson added that Yates later decided to go to the cash machine which is only a five minute walk away to pay for a takeaway.

Yates also revealed, according to Ms Jackson, that the road where the collision happened is narrow and there can be difficulties with people parking on the left hand side and motorists having to move into the other side of the carriageway.

Magistrates fined Yates £247 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was disqualified from driving for 12 months but if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course her ban could be reduced by 13 weeks.