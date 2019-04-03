Crash driver is jailed after he attacked a witness in Chesterfield following a collision

A motoring offender who attacked a witness after a road traffic collision has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 1 how Kyle Alan Tuck, 20, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, collided with two parked vehicles on St Augustine’s Crescent, Chesterfield, and punched a witness as the man tried to stop him leaving.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, told a previous hearing that a witness had heard a bang and saw Tuck and helped him to push the car and suggested someone should call police but Tuck started walking off.

Ms Bickley said the witness followed Tuck who punched him to the face.

The court proved during a previous hearing in Tuck’s absence he had assaulted the witness after the incident in November.

Tuck also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence and admitted two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

He also admitted possessing the cannabinoid drug Mamba after police visited a property on St Augustine’s Crescent in October.

Denney Lau, defending, said some matters against Tuck were dropped and he had not realised that there were still other charges against him.

Tuck suffers with mental health and emotional issues, according to Mr Lau, and he has been homeless which is why he had not received his summons.

Magistrates sentenced Tuck to 12 weeks of custody and he must pay £100 compensation.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight points.