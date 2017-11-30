COURT RESULTS: Offenders are brought to justice

The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the November 30 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Craig Shaun Anthony Ball, 36, of Piper Avenue, Clay Cross. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by using a stolen debit card at Wingfield Store to purchase goods namely beer and scratch cards. Must pay £77.44 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud at Tesco by using a stolen debit card to make a gain by buying a scratch card. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. No action taken on the breach. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a cigarette bin belonging to Hasland Hotel. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Luke Smitheman, 22, of Markham Crescent, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police car. Must pay £144.44 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Richard Harry Musgrove, 37, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being at Saltergate, Chesterfield, in a forbidden area and acting in a manner likely to cause harassment by swearing which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 18 months. Must pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Ian William Norman, 37, of North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat and groceries belonging to Lidl. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted committing a further offence during a suspended sentence order for the offences of possessing a class B drug and four thefts. No adjudication. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for the offences of nine thefts and a conviction for an offence while subject to a suspended sentence order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to a suspended sentence order including possessing 0.65grammes of diamorphine, a class A drug, and three counts of stealing a television and one count of stealing groceries, one count of stealing razors and a shaver, stealing meat, stealing meat and washing powder, stealing more meat, attempting to steal meat, stealing more meat and other items, stealing meat and alcohol, stealing washing powder, stealing more washing powder and coffee. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Michael John Smith, 42, of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to entering Chesterfield Hotel as a trespasser and stealing three televisions. Must pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to a further count of trespassing at Chesterfield Hotel and stealing televisions. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to Chesterfield magistrates’ court having been released on bail. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for two years for an offence of handling stolen goods. No action taken on the breach. Community order to last until November 14, 2018, with a six week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Gavin William Woolley, 40, of Brooks Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being in the company of a particular person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £140 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Shane Stuart Gregory, 39, of Lime Tree Avenue, Glapwell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £1,000 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone. Community order to last until November 17, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Requirement, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Graham Raynor, 54, of Church Lane, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood having driven a vehicle and as part of an investigation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Gavin Harrison, 33, of Chesterfield Road, Staveley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tony Searson, 72, of Loads Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £233 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to failing to give details to police. No separate penalty.

Jordan Paul David Shephard, 20, of Nottingham Road, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Kulwinder Kaur Bains, 51, of Alfred Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Proved in absence that he drove without due care and attention. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marius Ioan Bozu, 20, of Sterland Street, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £225 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Julian Cooper, 44, of Foljambe Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield. Proved in absence he drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £864 and must pay an £86 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for nine months. Proved in absence that being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and not having given details failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he failed to stop and give details. No separate penalty.

Perete Madalin, 23, of Common Lane, Pleasley Vale. Proved in absence he drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Carol Elaine Shipley, 35, of Burke Drive, Somercotes, Alfreton. Verdict proved in absence that she used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Proved in absence that she drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Proved in absence she was the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby she failed to stop. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that having failed to give details she failed to report the accident to police. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that she caused her vehicle to remain at rest in a dangerous a position. No separate penalty.

Theft

Liann Norman, 39, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing food and laundry items valued at £31.41 belonging to McColl’s. Must pay £31.41 compensation. Committed to prison for 28 days.