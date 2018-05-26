Counter Terrorism Policing launches security campaign for summer events in the region and UK

Staff at the UK’s biggest summer events are to be trained in how to react in the event of a terrorist incident as part of Counter Terrorism Policing’s second annual Summer Security campaign.

As the UK prepares to kick off the summer months with a busy May Bank Holiday weekend filled with festivals, concerts and sporting events, police security experts will again be working in partnership with event organisers to ensure that safety and security remains top of the agenda.

Launched for the first time last year in response to the terror attacks in both London and Manchester, Summer Security has already delivered advice, best practice and training to thousands of festival workers, staff and security guards across the UK.

This year, experts from Counter Terrorism Policing will once again be working in partnership with organisers at major entertainment and sporting venues up and down the country to ensure that thousands more staff will be able to minimise the chance of attacks and mitigate the impact they can have.

While there is no intelligence to indicate an increased threat to summer events, the new National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare Policing, T/Chief Superintendent Nick Aldworth, wants the public to familiarise themselves with the existing safety information so they too, can play a part in the UK’s collective security.

He said: “Summer Security is all about making sure people can enjoy themselves safe in the knowledge that the staff around them are trained to know what to do should the worst happen.

“Sadly we have seen that these big public events and crowded spaces can be targeted by those who want to cause harm, but I want to reassure the public that the police, partners and the event organisers are doing all we can to keep them safe and secure.

“You can help make these events safer by reading our Run, Hide, Tell advice, and to be ready to act if you spot suspicious behaviour and activity.

“Don’t think you might be wasting our time, it is always better to be safe than sorry. If something doesn’t look or feel right, tell someone.”

Specialist advice for companies operating in crowded places, split into different sectors such as major events, sport stadia, visitor attractions, bars, theatres and shopping centres, is still available on the National Counter Terrorism Security Office website.

Key advice for anyone attending an event this summer includes the following:

Please arrive early for extra security measures. This will help prevent delays in getting into the event;

Be patient with security checks and help the staff to help you. We know it is inconvenient but they are there to keep you safe;

It is essential that you do not bring unnecessary items to the event because this will help to speed up searches and your entry to the event;

If you spot someone acting suspiciously, report it to police or to security staff immediately and don’t leave it to someone else. Make reports via #ActionCountersTerrorism;

In an emergency, if you think there is an immediate risk, always call 999 and look around you for help from staff - especially those with radios who can raise the alarm quickly;

Do not leave bags unattended or anywhere they could cause a security scare and never agree to look after anyone else’s bags, no matter how plausible their story;

If there is an incident, listen to staff and any announcements. Organisers will have emergency plans to help you keep safe;

Remember, the chance of being caught in a terrorism incident is small. But if it happens - Run, Hide, Tell.

For more information, visit gov.uk/ACT.