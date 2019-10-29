Coroner expresses condolences to family of Derbyshire teenager who died

A coroner has expressed her condolences to the family of a Derbyshire teenager who tragically died.

Rhiannon Smith, 18, of Storthfield Way, South Normanton, passed away at Bright Street, South Normanton, on May 18.

Chesterfield coroners' court.

Her inquest was opened at Chesterfield coroners' court on Tuesday.

Coroner Emma Serrano told the court: "Her cause of death was toxic fatal morphine consumption with cocaine consumption, and depression.

"I extend my condolences to her family."

Ms Serrano said a full inquest examining the circumstances surrounding the teenager's death would take place at the court on December 16.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

