Concern grows for missing 14-year-old Selston girl

Police are concerned for the safety of a missing 14-year-old from Selston.

Macie Pagani was reported missing from the Selston area yesterday, Thursday, August 23.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen 14-year-old Macie? Officers are concerned for her safety. She is white and is described as Slim build, 5ft 1 with shoulder length dark hair and was last seen wearing a long black leather coat, pale blue skinny jeans and chunky black ankle boots.”

Anyone who has seen Macie or know where she might be is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police quoting incident number 275 of 23 August 2018.