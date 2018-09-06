Concern at bank closure in north Derbyshire town

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has pledged to raise his concerns following an announcement that the Dronfield branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland will be closing.

RBS announced that the Dronfield branch will shut in January 2019 with blame being placed on a decline in over the counter transactions in recent years as online banking becomes ever more popular.

Mr Rowley said: “I’m disappointed that customers throughout Dronfield, Holmesfield, Coal Aston and Eckington could have their local RBS branch closed next year.”

He added: “We know that banking is changing but it is particularly galling that RBS announced this closure out of the blue and without any consultation with local residents.

“That’s not the way you should treat communities.”

The Dronfield branch is scheduled to close on January 17 2019.

It will then mean the nearest branches will be located in Chesterfield at 2 Stephenson Place, or Hunter’s Bar, Sheffield, at 669 Ecclesall Road.