Chesterfield student nurse Jessica bids for Miss Supermodel England title

A student nurse at the Royal Hospital in Chesterfield is urging residents to help her land a national beauty pageant title and support a baby charity.

Jessica Jones, 23, is competing for the title of Miss Supermodel England for the second year after coming second in 2017.

As part of the competition, Jessica is supporting Zoë’s Place, an independent charity providing palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years.

Jessica said: “I came runner-up last year and have had the great opportunity of going back this year!

“I would love for you to help me support this amazing charity and for me to even try and see if I can beat last year’s amazing amount of £1,000.”

To vote for Jessica and help her support Zoë’s Place, visit her JustGiving page