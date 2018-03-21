Chesterfield’s Kitty celebrates 101st birthday with afternoon tea

A Chesterfield woman has marked her 101st birthday with afternoon tea.

Kathleen Walker – known as Kitty – celebrated with friends, carers and fellow residents at Brimington Care Centre, where she has lived for the last two years.

A farmer’s wife from Holymoorside, Kitty was an only child and didn’t have any children of her own, but despite no longer having any family around her, she was still surrounded by well-wishers as she turned 101.

Carrie-Anne Patridge is activities co-ordinator at the centre and organised a party – including a birthday cake and balloons – for the special occasion on Thursday, March 15.

Carrie-Anne said: “We celebrated Kitty’s birthday on Thursday with an afternoon tea party.

“She is still telling fabulous stories from her past 100 years of life and keeps her card from HM The Queen on her bedside cabinet.

“As Kitty no longer has any family members left, her friends, the care staff and many of the residents attended the party.

“Kitty said she had had the most lovely day.”