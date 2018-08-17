Chesterfield panto star Roxanne Pallett in Celebrity Big Brother house

Roxanne Pallett - the star of this year’s panto in Chesterfield - has entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Her 12 housemates on the Channel 5 hit show include Coronation Street and Neighbours star Ryan Thomas TOWIE star Dan Osborne, Cheers actress Kirstie Alley and psychic Sally Morgan.

The Emmerdale actress has had a whirlwind few weeks, surviving a crash in a stock car race in July and getting engaged a week after meeting her boyfriend Lee Walton.

Roxanne, played Jo Sugden in Emmerdale and has appeared in Dancing On Ice, Waterloo Road and Casualty.

She takes on the role of Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield, in December.