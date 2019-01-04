Charityboyz deliver toys and games to children in hospital

Charityboyz presents Christmas gifts to Derby hospital. Pictured are Jonny Sinclair, Mike Thorne and Justin Randall.
Big-hearted dads helped to cheer up children who had to spend Christmas in hospital.

Mid-Derbyshire’s the Charityboyz played Santa by dropping off sackloads of donated toys and games at Royal Derby Hospital. Justin Randall said: “We understand that the presents went down well and they really did bring a smile to the children. “There were many presents for the children including soft toys, a pushchair and dolls. books and chocolates.” “The Connect 4 game is being set up so it will be able to bring joy to children who pass through the department for a long time to come.” Justin is pictured right with fellow Charityboyz Jonny Sinclair and Mike Thorne and a nurse from the children’s department.