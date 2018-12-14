Charityboyz collect Christmas gifts for children in hospital

Dads are aiming to put a smile on the faces of children who are not well enough to spend Christmas with their families.

Mid-Derbyshire’s fantastic fundraisers the Charityboyz have collected teddies, musical instruments, books and chocolates to deliver to young patients in hospital on December 20.

The gifts include a large Connect 4 game which has been donated by Councillor Barry Barnes, Mel Dawes and Stonebroom Youth Club.

Justin Randall and Jonny Sinclair of the Charityboyz, said: “It’s mainly friends and family that have donated and a few bits that we have picked up ourselves,”

The two dads have been fortunate that their own children have never spent Christmas in hospital. Justin, who lives in Heage, said: “We can only imagine how upsetting it is for the children not to be in the comfort of their own homes at this time of year and also how difficult it must be for their families.

“It isn’t a big thing that we do but if we can help to put a smile on their faces when all they really want to do is be at home then we have helped to achieve a little bit of happiness for the children at such a difficult time.”

This will be the second time that the Charityboyz have taken gifts to children in hospital in Derby, Jonny, who lives in Belper, said: “We did this appeal during our first Christmas in 2005. It was such a wonderful feeling to see the smiles on the children’s faces and the joy it brought them. Last time we wore little elf hats and we said we were Santa’s little helpers. I imagine we’ll do something similar this year.”

Justin and Jonny have been helped in their charity work this year by fellow dads Michael and Luke Thorne.