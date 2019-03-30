Charge brought over 'assault' outside Ripley bar

A man has been charged with wounding with intent following an alleged assault outside a Ripley bar.

Joseph Willett-Barney, 20, of Tollerton Lane, Tollerton appeared at Derby Magistrates Court this morning (Saturday, March 30) and was remanded in custody. He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 29.

The 'assault' took place in Nottingham Road.

The assault is understood to have happened at around 1.10am on Sunday, March 24, outside of the Association bar in Nottingham Road.

A 22-year-old man sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment and was discharged later that morning.

A 20-year-old woman was also arrested and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has CCTV that covers the area, is asked to contact police on 101.

Quote reference number 19*147334 in any correspondence- the name of the officer in the case Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright.