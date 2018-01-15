CCTV APPEAL: Hunt to find axe-wielding Heanor shop robbers

A Heanor shopkeeper was threatened with an axe so robbers could steal cigarettes and cash.

Officers investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Heanor have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Do you know this man?

At around 6pm on Tuesday, January 9 two men entered Langley Stores on Breach Road.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “They threatened the shopkeeper with an axe before stealing cigarettes and the till from the counter which contained cash.

“The men were both white; one was stockier than the other. Both were wearing distinctive blue tracksuits with the hoods pulled around their faces and one of the men wore gloves.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Anne-Marie Pilkington on 101 quoting reference number 18*13836, alternatively, click here to send her a message online.