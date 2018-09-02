Catch this RAF bomber as it flies over Derbyshire today

The Avro Lancaster bomber will fly over Chatsworth country show at 5pm

The one remaining airworthy Avro Lancaster bomber in Britain forms part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight

The Avro Lancaster's first flight was in 1941, flying thousands of missions over Germany during the Second World War.

The Avro Lancaster, a British four-engined Second World War heavy bomber is most famous fir its part in the Dambusters raid, where the dams of the Ruhr Valley were targeted by bouncing bombs.

The flypast is still set to take place, although Saturday's Spitfire flypast was unfortunately cancelled.

A statement on the event's Facebook page said: "We are very sorry to inform you that the BBMF are no longer able to provide us with Saturday's Spitfire flypast. We hope that you will enjoy the other amazing Grand Ring entertainment we have to offer and are sorry for any disappointment this may cause."

The Chatsworth Country Fair has taken place over the weekend, with fun for all the family including hot air balloons, Celebrity chefs including Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and JCB Dancing Diggers