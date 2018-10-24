Cat naps in a bathroom sink

Meet Gary......he likes to doze off in the strangest of places.

His owner Carla Heaslip, of Ripley, said: “He’s two years old and quite a character! He enjoys sleeping in random places and rides in the car.”

Gem and Boomer playing on the beach.

Keiran Newall sent us this photo of his pets Boomer, a Rottweiler cross collie and Gem, a Dobermann, playing on the beach at Chapel St Leonards.

Kieran, who lives in Stretton, near Alfreton, said: “This reminds me of the fun times as Gem is no longer with us.”

Lap up these adorable photos and tales of lovable huggable playful pets

We’d love to see your pet video clips, photos and read your stories. Email: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk