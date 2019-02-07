Case of Alabama Rot confirmed in Derbyshire - this is what dog owners need to look out for

Dog owners are being advised to be vigilant after a case of the deadly dog disease Alabama Rot was confirmed in Derbyshire.

It is not yet known what causes the disease, which affects all breeds of dog, and if not spotted early, can lead to sudden kidney failure and death.

A lesion caused by Alabama Rot

The Derbyshire case, which occurred in Chapel-en-le-Frith, is one of four new cases across the UK to have been confirmed. The others were in Huddersfield, St Austell and Chorley.

Six cases have so far been confirmed this year, with a total of 181 cases across 38 counties since 2012, including 52 in 2018.

New research has found that almost 95 per cent of confirmed cases of Alabama Rot, which is officially known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy, have occurred between November and May.

Another lesion caused by Alabama Rot

So what should dog owners look out for?

According to Vets4Pets, the first sign is usually a skin sore not caused by a known injury. These sores are most commonly found below the elbow or knee and appear as a distinct swelling, a patch or red skin or are open and ulcer like.

Within between two to seven days, affected dogs can develop signs of sudden kidney failure, which can include vomiting, reduced hunger and an unusual tiredness.

If you spot any of these signs, you should take your dog to the vet to be checked.

Can I do anything to help prevent my dog catching Alabama Rot?

It is not yet known exactly how dogs contract Alabama Rot but it is thought that it may be picked up on the paws and legs on muddy walks.

Therefore, dog owners should always wash off woodland mud, and check for signs of Alabama Rot.

If you are in any doubt, contact your vet.