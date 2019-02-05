Careless Derbyshire driver collided with a motorcyclist who suffered a fractured leg

A careless driver has been fined after he was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist who suffered a dislocated shoulder and a fractured leg.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 30 how Simon James Meek, 52, of Argyll Road, Ripley, had been driving into a car park at a retail park when the collision happened on Glasshouse Hill, at Codnor.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “This offence occurred on November 11, last year, about 9pm, in the evening when there was a road traffic collision on Glasshouse Hill, at Codnor.”

Mr Hollett added Meek was driving from Ripley and was slowing to turn right into a shopping retail park near Tesco as a motorcyclist was travelling from Codnor to Ripley and there was a collision.

A witness stated that the biker was thrown off the motorcycle.

Mr Hollett added that the motorcyclist received a dislocated shoulder and a fractured leg as a result of the collision.

Meek told police he had been driving for about 30 years with a clean driving record and it was the first collision he had been involved in and it had been his fault.

He added that he had turned right and must have not seen the on-coming motorcyclist and he expressed his remorse.

Meek, who is a Marie Curie business development manager, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Defence solicitor Rebecca Stanton said: “Cases such as these serve to remind us all that risks are inherent in going from one place to another and we have the capacity to cause harm we would never normally intend.

“He accepts he failed to anticipate that motorcycle. Why as drivers we look but do not always see has been the subject of scientific investigation.

“Mr Meek let himself down and he accepts his responsibility.

“He was and is eternally grateful to members of the public who assisted him and the motorcyclist.”

Magistrates fined Meek £301 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.