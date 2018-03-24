Care company begins work on new £7m Heanor care home and training base

Work on a new multi-million pound care home in Heanor has officially begun after more than six years of planning and preparation.

Care provider Ashmere Derbyshire held a ground-breaking ceremony on Thursday, March 15 to mark the start of work at the Heanor Park site on Ilkeston Road.

The event was attended by local councillors and contractors from Ripley builders Three Peak Developments.

Ashmere managing director David Poxton said: “As a company we are always looking for opportunities to grow and we want to pull together everything we have learned about care provision over the years under one roof.

“The new development will allow us to do both through the provision of 60 elderly care beds and brand new training facilities for running realistic care scenarios, plus IT and meeting suites.”

He added: “As an investor in people and regional winner of Care Employer of the Year we’re committed to improving infrastructure and support available to staff are outgrowing our current facilities.”

The ceremony was a much-anticipated moment for all concerned after lengthy planning permission negotiations.

Deputy mayor of Heanor and Loscoe Brian Gration said: “This will be a great asset to the area and will increase vital footfall into Heanor town.”

The project is expected to cost in the region of £7million, and Ashmere says it will generate more than 100 jobs.

Linda King of Three Peaks said: “We’re excited to be the main contractor on this prestigious scheme and be working with the Ashmere Family.

“As a small Ripley firm, we try to employ subcontractors and labour from the sarea to help sustain our local economies wherever possible.”

The 60 care beds will be split over five ‘households’ offering general elderly residential care, specialist elderly dementia care and five luxury suites.