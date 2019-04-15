Car ‘left road and ended up in garden’ of Derbyshire house

Firefighters rushed to a Derbyshire street after a car left the road and ended up in a front garden.

Crews attended Victoria Terrace, Tibshelf, at around 8pm on Sunday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “The incident involved a car which left the road and was in the garden of a property.

“Crews assisted with the care of one casualty and made the scene safe.

“The casualty was handed into the care of paramedics to be treated and conveyed to hospital.”