A woman has been freed from her car by the fire service after two cars crashed in Heanor with one vehicle hitting a lamp post.

At 2.50pm this afternoon (Tuesday) firefighters from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire were called to a traffic collision outside a chemist on Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “One female casualty was trapped. She was released by hydraulic cutting equipment. One vehicle has hit a lamp post.”