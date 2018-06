Emergency services were on the scene after a driver crashed their car into a Ripley house.

At just before 10am today, Monday, June 4, two firefighter crews attended the crash on Lime Park.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews attended a road traffic collision Lime Park, Ripley following report of a car colliding into a house.

“However the casualty was not trapped and fire service helped make scene safe. The incident was left with Derbyshire Police.”