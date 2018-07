These pictures show the aftermath of a crash on the A38 in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the collision happened after a Skoda Yeti drove into the back of a lorry.

Picture from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

The police said the driver was able to 'self extract' and that it is 'a testament to modern car safety systems'.

It happened today on the A38 north near Coxbench.