A car crashed into a house in Derbyshire last night.

Firefighters were called to Thorpes Road in Heanor at around 9.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, March 19).

The vehicle had 'collided with a domestic property' and was leaking fluid onto the road.

A crew from Heanor made the vehicle safe and left the incident with Derbyshire Police.

