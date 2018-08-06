Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike ties the knot in pirate themed wedding in Derbyshire

A Captain Jack Sparrow lookalike has tied the knot with his Pirates of the Carribean-mad girlfriend in a wacky PIRATE themed wedding.

Wayne Truman, 43, walked down the aisle instead of the plank with his new bride Sarah, 28, following their colourful nuptials on Saturday.

Wayne and Sarah Truman

The madcap pair had a day to treasure as they said their vows in front of hundreds of people - all dressed as pirates - at the Matlock Bath Mutiny festival.

Wayne dressed in red 17th Century swashbuckling attire while Sarah donned a stunning white fish tale wedding dress during the 40 minute ceremony in which they both said: "Arr Do."

After all the formalities were out of the way – guests enjoyed a day of entertainment which included bouncy ships, hog roasts, cider and live music.

Wayne had previously popped the question at the festival, which he helps organise, two years ago while dressed as the outlandish pirate, played by Johnny Depp.

Wayne and Sarah Truman

And they returned to the same event where they got engaged to finally tie the knot over the weekend in the Derbyshire town.

A pirate-themed boat then took the pair along the River Derwent onto The Fishpond Freehouse where they were joined by 50 family members and friends for their reception.

Proud Wayne, of Ambergate, who works as a Jack Sparrow lookalike, described the wedding as the most ‘ecstatic’ day of his life.

He said: “It was better than we ever could have imagined, it was a great atmosphere with hundreds of people.

The newlyweds cut the cake.

“Sarah looked stunning in her white dress, she was just perfect.

“On the wedding set there was a huge ships wheel and I was dressed in 17th Century style clothing, even the Pastor was dressed in pirate garb with a long dark Victorian coat.

“There was hundreds of pirates everywhere and people were letting off guns.

“They even gave us an archway of swords for us to walk through.

The pair said their vows at the Matlock Bath Mutiny Festival

“There was masses beer all over the place but nothing got out of hand and there were no mishaps.

“It’s hard to say how I feel as I’ve never been married before. But I’m just happy and ecstatic.

“I’m 43-years-old and I didn’t think I would get married – it’s a big deal for me.

“Sarah was on board with the whole pirate themed wedding – she loves it just as much as I do.

“I met Sarah at a comic-con – she was dressed as Harley Quinn and I obviously as Captain Jack Sparrow.

“I went from a nightclub manager to a pirate – I did it for a laugh really but it just took off."

Fellow pirate enthusiast Sarah, from Peterborough added: "I could not have asked for a better wedding day, it was absolutely amazing, I really can’t put it into words.

“I met Wayne at a Comic Con at Birmingham’s NEC three years ago, my thing was Cos Play as Disney Princesses.

"But I’m a big Pirates of the Caribbean fan so I was more than happy to go along with the theme.

“The wedding was part of the pirate festival which is in its fourth year, it’s grown from just a few pirates to hundreds turning up - it’s a great day.”