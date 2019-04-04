Cannabis offender faces sentencing after 18 plants were discovered at his home

A drug-user who was caught with 18 cannabis plants at his home is due to be sentenced later this month.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Darrell Tracey, 33, of Foxcroft Chase, Killamarsh, admitted producing cannabis plants and oil or resin after a police raid.

Cannabis.

Tracey has claimed he was growing the class B drug for himself, family and friends but police believe there could have been a yield of up to 1,500 grammes with a street value of up to £15,000.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr told the magistrates’ court hearing police had raided Foxcroft Chase and found a bedroom with a tent with 18 cannabis plants linked to a carbon air filtering system, a watering butt, fans, lights, timers and a ventilation system.

Tracey told police he had been stockpiling cannabis for his own use, according to the court.

Mr Carr had argued the scale of the cannabis grow is of a commercial extent with a possible yield of up to 1,500 grammes and a potential street value of up to £15,000.

Tracey pleaded guilty to producing cannabis plants and oil or resin after the raid on August 16, 2017.

Defence solicitor Robert Sowter told the magistrates’ hearing in March that since the drugs were found Tracey’s life has changed because he is employed with a son and he is trying to quit cannabis.

The case was committed to Derby Crown Court for sentencing on April 3 but it has been re-listed until April 15 for a further crown court hearing.