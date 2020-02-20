Campaigners urge Derbyshire Pension Fund to be more climate-friendly and drop fossil-fuel investments

Campaigners across Derbyshire have joined a global rallying call to switch pension funds from polluting fossil-fuel companies to climate-friendly investments.

Coun Chris Emmas-Williams, the leader of Amber Valley District Council, is among those backing a plea to move more than £200 million from the Derbyshire Pension Fund out of companies such as Shell and BP.

The fund, worth £4.9 billion in total, has more than 100,000 members and affects more than 280 employers in the county, including councils and colleges.

The campaign to make the climate-friendly change is being led by the Divest Derbyshire group, which is supported by a whole host of organisations across the county.

The group warns that fossil-fuel firms are not safe investments, and that the Derbyshire fund is putting pensions at risk.

Campaigners are due to meet with the pension fund next month, and they will include the Derbyshire Pensioners Action Group (DPAG).

Sue Owen, of DPAG, said: “We are witnessing unprecedented flooding locally, devastating fires in Australia and the highest temperatures ever recorded, resulting in fast-melting glaciers.

“The world is in serious danger due to climate change, brought about by fossil fuels.

“Now that there are cheap, sustainable sources of energy, it is incredible that our pension fund is being so slow to divest these dangerous and financially risky fossil fuels.”

The campaigners also insist that having large sums tied up in fossil-fuel companies is contrary to the legal duty of the pension fund to provide the best possible rate of return.

They cite mounting evidence from financial experts that these companies are in danger of being left with trillions of dollars of worthless ‘stranded’ assets.

The fund has said it is relying on a strategy of engagement to pressurise the companies into acting on climate change.

However, fund members say it would be “better to invest directly in companies who are part of the climate solution”.

They also say it is “ridiculous that members have no say in how the pension fund invests”.