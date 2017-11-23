Search

Cameras head out to 21 Derbyshire routes to snare speeders

Don't speed anywhere.
Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, December 6.

B6096 Kirk Hallam

A57 Dinting Vale

B6052 Eckington

B6540 Sawley

A6 Duffield

A608 Langley Mill

A444 Overseal

A514 Swadlincote

A619 Chesterfield

A6 Darley Dale

A6 Furness Vale

A6007 Codnor to Heanor

A6005 Draycott to Breaston

B600 Alfreton

A616 Clowne

London Road, Derby

B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

A5250 Burton Road, Derby

St Johns Road, Buxton

Slack Lane, Nether Heage