Cameras head out to 21 Derbyshire routes to snare speeders

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, December 6.
B6096 Kirk Hallam
A57 Dinting Vale
B6052 Eckington
B6540 Sawley
A6 Duffield
A608 Langley Mill
A444 Overseal
A514 Swadlincote
A619 Chesterfield
A6 Darley Dale
A6 Furness Vale
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
B600 Alfreton
A616 Clowne
London Road, Derby
B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
A5250 Burton Road, Derby
St Johns Road, Buxton
Slack Lane, Nether Heage
