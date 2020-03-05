Call for council to start collecting food waste in Amber Valley under new government plans

Amber Valley Borough Council will need to roll out food waste collections to more than 50,000 homes under government plans to stop leftovers going to landfill, figures show.

The Environment Bill outlines plans for food waste to be collected separately from all households by 2023.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "Nobody wants to see good, nutritious food going to waste and harming our environment, which is why we've committed to eliminating food waste.”

An analysis of data from waste reduction charity Waste and Resources Action Programme, who support the proposals, shows the estimated 56,000 households in Amber Valley do not get their kitchen scraps picked up by the council.

This means Amber Valley Borough Council, along with around half of all English local authorities, will have to introduce a new food waste collection within three years.

Research shows that the average UK household wastes eight meals a week, which suggests that around 10,000 tonnes of food is thrown away in the area each year.

Typically, food waste is collected from houses using a caddy in the kitchen and putting out the scraps in another container outside for collection, or it can be combined with garden waste.

Flats pose more of a challenge, with some given communal bins to empty their caddies in to.

Figures provided by 326 English local authorities for 2018-2019 show Amber Valley Borough Council is one of 160 councils not to provide any food waste collections.

But the council has assured residents it is fully on board with the government’s aims.

A spokesperson said: “The council supports ambitions to reduce food waste.

“The new refuse collection Joint Venture will give the flexibility for food waste collections to be introduced in the future should the government make it a statutory requirement.

“However this would need to be fully-funded because the cost has been estimated at £520,000 per year and the council is already having to address a significant budget deficit.”