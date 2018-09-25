Businessman fined for illegal waste operation in Amber Valley

A 47 year-old man has been fined £4,000 after pleading guilty to operating an illegal waste operation in Amber Valley.

Steven John Thompson was also ordered to pay Environment Agency costs of £7,500 as well as a victim surcharge of £170 at Derby Magistrates’ Court last Thursday.

Thompson operated an illegal waste site at Coxbench Hall Farm, Alfreton Road, Coxbench. The site’s operations were brought to the attention of the Environment Agency by a member of the public. Thompson was immediately served with a ‘stop notice’ stating that continued illegal activity may lead to a prosecution.

Environment Agency officers attended the site a number of times after the stop notice and witnessed domestic white goods, scrap metal, unsecured waste oil and general construction and demolition waste being processed. Reports of fires were also received and evidence of burnt waste was found on site.

In passing sentence, the judge stated that the early guilty plea led to a sentence reduction of a third.