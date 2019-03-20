Toyota to make Suzuki-badged cars at Derbyshire plant in new collaboration

Car manufacturers Toyota and Suzuki have announced a new collaboration which will see hybrid Suzuki vehicles being built at Toyota's Derbyshire factory.

The deal will see Toyota producing Suzuki-badged hybrid vehicles based on the RAV4 and Corolla estate for the European market. As part of the deal, the Suzuki vehicles will be produced at the Burnaston plant of Toyota.

The collaboration is expected to make the Derbyshire factory more efficient. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

It is not expected the deal will mean the creation of more jobs, or investment, but it will make the factory more efficient.

In a statement, the companies said the deal would "bring together Toyota’s strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki’s strength in technologies for compact vehicles".

Toyota President Akio Toyoda said: “When it comes to vehicle electrification, which is expected to make further inroads, hybrid technologies are seen as playing a huge role in many markets, as from before. Widespread acceptance is necessary for electrified vehicles to be able to contribute to Earth’s environment.

"Through our new agreement, we look forward to the wider use of hybrid technologies, not only in India and Europe, but around the world.

"At the same time, we believe that the expansion of our business partnership with Suzuki—from the mutual supply of vehicles and powertrains to the domains of development and production—will help give us the competitive edge we will need to survive this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation.

"We intend to strengthen the competitiveness of both our companies by applying our strong points and learning from each other.”

And Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki added: “At the time we announced our scope of cooperation in May last year, I spoke that we will strive for success globally.

"I have seen progress in the partnership since then, and it is my pleasure to be able to make this announcement today regarding the status of partnership on a global basis, including Europe and Africa.

"In addition, we appreciate the kind offer from Toyota to let us make use of their hybrid technology. We will continue our utmost efforts.”