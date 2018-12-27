Plans to build 45 homes near Ripley unveiled

Work to build more than 40 new homes near Ripley could start next year if planning permission is granted for a housing development in Swanwick village.

The proposals, submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council, consist of 45 four and five bedroom slate-style detached properties on the corner of Derby Road and Sleetmore Lane.

Developers Fairgrove Homes say ‘Swanwick Fields’ is set to be popular with potential buyers due to its ‘traditional, high-end style’ and close proximity to the A31, M1 and East Midlands Airport.

Fairgrove Homes MD, Steve Midgley, said: “We are anticipating Swanwick Fields to be one of our most exclusive developments to date, appealing to a range of buyers looking for room to grow in an attractive location.

“Swanwick is a perfect location, on the edge of a village with the stunning Derbyshire countryside right on its doorstep but with access to the town of Alfreton and all the amenities you could ask for.

“Wherever we build, we are always keen to ensure that properties not only fit in with the heritage of the local area, but are finished with high quality materials and construction methods.

“We urge potential buyers to register their interest with us now in order to avoid disappointment.”

Construction is expected to start in the middle of 2019, with the first homes expected to be ready to move into at the end of 2019.

Buyers can find out more by calling 0115 9446700 or emailing sales@fairgrove.co.uk.