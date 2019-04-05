The company is looking for a shift manager in Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2HBaPqm

Jobs with Aldi, Amazon, Tesco, McDonald's and more now available in Derbyshire

Supermarkets, restaurants, car dealerships and pubs are all looking for staff right now in Derbyshire.

If you're looking for work, full or part-time, check out these latest vacancies.

The award-winning supermarket giant is looking for store managers and assistant store managers at various stores in Derbyshire. Details: https://bit.ly/2WL1lNO

1. Aldi

The fast food giant is looking for staff in Chesterfield, Ripley, Ilkeston, Matlock, Langley Mill and Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2i0gyGj

2. McDonald's

The motor group has vacancies at its Chesterfield BMW and Chesterfield MINI dealerships, as well as roles at its Annesley head office, especially in finance and accounts. Details: https://bit.ly/2NKwD6z

3. Pendragon PLC

The supermarket giant is looking for a customer delivery driver in Chesterfield and a night team worker in Sheffield. Details: https://bit.ly/2FHMFZq

4. Tesco

