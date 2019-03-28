These companies are hiring now

Job hunting? These companies are all hiring now in Derbyshire

Several businesses are on the hunt for staff in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire

If you're looking for work, full-time or part-time, check out these vacancies.

Recruiting is underway now for jobs at the online giant's new site in Barlborough near Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2FGO2Yn

1. Amazon

Recruiting is underway now for jobs at the online giant's new site in Barlborough near Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2FGO2Yn
other
Buy a Photo
The brewery chain has more than 20 vacancies, ranging from pub management, to bar and kitchen staff, to senior regional positions available now. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT

2. Marston's

The brewery chain has more than 20 vacancies, ranging from pub management, to bar and kitchen staff, to senior regional positions available now. Details: https://bit.ly/2l6ncgT
Google Earth
other
Buy a Photo
The hotel chain is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff. Details: https://bit.ly/2U5hKPx

3. Travelodge

The hotel chain is looking for receptionists and housekeeping staff. Details: https://bit.ly/2U5hKPx
other
Buy a Photo
The company is looking for a shift manager in Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2HBaPqm

4. Pizza Hut

The company is looking for a shift manager in Chesterfield. Details: https://bit.ly/2HBaPqm
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3