Heanor Argos set to close after Christmas with up to 60 jobs at risk

Sainsbury’s has confirmed that it plans to shut the Heanor branch of Argos in the coming months, with the loss of up to 60 jobs expected.

A source close to the store revealed to the Ripley and Heanor News that staff were told of the closure earlier this week.

It is understood the outlet, part of the Heanor Retail Park, will close after Christmas, and that efforts will be made to relocate at least some of the 60 shop workers, most of whom are employed on part-time contracts.

Those who are not relocated will face the prospect of redundancy.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said only: “I can confirm the Argos in Heanor will be closing in the New Year.

“We are currently going through the consultation process with all colleagues.”

Sainsbury’s acquired Argos owner Home Retail Group in a deal worth £1.4billion in 2016, however the supermarket warned in January this year that the company’s profitability had been held back by slow Argos sales last Christmas.

With Sainsbury’s in the midst of a £12billion merger with Asda a wide-ranging review of its operations was to be expected, however the two supermarkets were reported to have reassured staff in April that no store closures were planned.

The news comes at a challenging time for retailers and shopworkers, with John Lewis reporting a significant drop in profits earlier this week.

It remains to be seen whether Sainsbury’s intends to close other stores in the months ahead as part of an even more significant shift.