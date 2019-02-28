Bridal shop buys historic chapel base in Derbyshire town

A luxury bridalwear shop in Ripley has taken owership of its base in a converted Victorian chapel – allowing it to continue operating in the town.

Miss Bush has used a £450,000 funding package from NatWest bank to purchase the listed building on High Street, Ripley.

The investment will allow the business to continue operating from its unique location in heart the of the town, which offers a radically different approach to a classic boutique experience.

The brand Miss Bush was founded in 1988, styling brides looking for original and bespoke dresses over the last three decades.

Since 2014 Emma Meek has been managing director of Miss Bush, which offers a luxurious collection of bridalwear, working with well-known designers such as Suzanne Neville, Jesus Piero, Eliza Jane Howell and a UK exclusive retailer for German brand Lilly Ingenhoven.

The business employs three full time members of staff which have been personally trained by Emma to provide brides-to-be with a made-to-measure service.

Emma said: “The Victorian chapel is a real selling point for Miss Bush and not just for its strategically placed location on the A3 corridor.

“The stunning exterior and interior design offers brides an inimitable blend of calm, expertise and Instagram opportunities that simply can’t be offered by a traditional, lock-up retail unit.

“Since learning my landlord wanted to sell the building, securing the funding for the purchase has been a top priority.

“Its purchase was far from straightforward and NatWest helped me through the process with personal, business and financial support.

“Never having invested in commercial property before, the learning curve was steep, and my relationship manager Alison Kettle provided valuable expertise throughout. I am now in a position to develop plans for growth, diversify our offer for clients and maximise the revenue from the building itself not just from bridal wear.”

Alison Kettle, relationship manager at NatWest, said: “We saw potential in Emma’s business as soon as we first met.

“Miss Bush offers a unique approach to selling bridal dresses and we look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow,” Alison added.