Burst water main on A6 is causing 'considerable flooding'

A burst water main on the A6 at Milford is causing "considerable flooding" to area. Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service is now asking residents to avoid the area where possible. Severn Trent are currently dealing with the burst water main.