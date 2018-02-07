Burglar caught after residents reported banging noises

A man has been charged with two burglaries after concerned residents called police to report banging noises in a street in Ripley.

Derbyshire Police were called to Lyncroft Avenue at around 11.40pm on Monday, February 5, after residents said they could hear loud bangs.

Officers searched the area and found a house had been broken into. They arrested a man nearby on suspicion of burglary.

Craig Warriner, 32, of Nottingham Road, Ripley, has been charged with burgling the house in Lyncroft Avenue and with burgling a house in Nottingham Road earlier that same evening.

He appeared before magistrates in Derby today (Wednesday, February 7).

An elderly Nottingham Road resident called the police at around 9pm to report that she had heard smashing glass downstairs and discovered the house had been broken into.

Officers have recovered property which they suspect to have been taken from the houses.